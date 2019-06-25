LACONIA — The New England Wolves Junior team is in need of housing in the Lakes Region. A $400 per month stipend is paid to host families. Players need a bedroom and access to a kitchen to prepare meals. The season runs from the end of August to March, with a break at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The New England Wolves team is comprised of players ages 16-20 pursuing hockey and college opportunities by training and developing in the Lakes Region.
For the second year, the Wolves program was awarded the Eastern Hockey League’s Humanitarian of the Year award for their dedication to community service projects in the Lakes Region.
Interested families should contact Wolves Host Family Coordinator Kerry at Mullmullkl426@gmail.com.
