WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council is will display the artwork of D.L. Kaulbach at Huggins Hospital July and August. A native of Brooklyn, New York, D.L. Kaulbach started painting in high school, but was sidetracked by a career in nursing, marriage, and raising four children. After moving to Marblehead, MA, she resumed painting. In the 70s, Kaulbach and her husband, Dr. Maximiliaan Kaulbach, bought a vacation home in Alton. An avid gardener, she tries to convey her love of nature and in particular the beauty of New England in her watercolors, oils, and pastels.
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Phil Spagnuolo, drug recovery leader, dies at age 53
- Motorcycle Week 2021: Hectic but mellow
- Elm St. project hits snag over retaining walls
- City beefing up beach and park enforcement
- Wendy Jo Hill, 55
- The 'Village Store' in Gilford has new owners
- Christopher R. Snow, 31
- Quinn Engle, 36
- Philip Spagnuolo Jr., 53
- Alan F. Beane, 72
Images
Videos
Commented
- Bruce Jenket: Seems like facts of capitol insurrection are still up for debate (5)
- Madeleine Kolaja: Abortion ban fails to protect Granite State families (3)
- Steven Behrsing: Paper failed to follow its own letters policy (2)
- Marcia Hayward: Time for those who care about Laconia schools to step up (2)
- Bill Hemmel: What happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol is abundantly clear (2)
- Charles Ajootian: Study of modern-day systemic racism is long overdue (1)
- David Stamps: Laconia deserves better than a mob mentality (1)
- Brian McLaughlin: Who's really trying to bury the truth about Jan. 6? (1)
- Michael Breen: Critical race theory is a cult-like form of racism (1)
- Jim Mayotte: You get the present on President Trump's birthday (1)
- Dan Hachey: Moving to clean energy sources offers opportunities (1)
- Marc Abear: Nation's largest teachers union is a far-left political organization (1)
- Roger Davis: Advantages available in America to everyone regardless of race (1)
- Frances Woodard: Hopefully, it isn't the city of Laconia building downtown building (1)
- Lakeport Opera House ending 60 year intermission (1)
- Bruce Jenket: Charges levied don't support "insurrection" claim (1)
- Chris Finer: Flea and tick chemicals pose an aquatic hazard (1)
- State picks replacements for Laconia DRF (1)
- Charles H. Bradley: There's a difference between courage and authenticity (1)
- Peter Kirk: The Biden administration has avoided honest answers (1)
- Roger Davis: Writer expressed his own version of history (1)
- 2021 Bike Week (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.