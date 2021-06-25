Painting by D.L Kaulbach

Painting by D.L Kaulbach. Her artwork will be displayed at Huggins Hospital July and August. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council is will display the artwork of D.L. Kaulbach at Huggins Hospital July and August. A native of Brooklyn, New York, D.L. Kaulbach started painting in high school, but was sidetracked by a career in nursing, marriage, and raising four children. After moving to Marblehead, MA, she resumed painting. In the 70s, Kaulbach and her husband, Dr. Maximiliaan Kaulbach, bought a vacation home in Alton. An avid gardener, she tries to convey her love of nature and in particular the beauty of New England in her watercolors, oils, and pastels.

