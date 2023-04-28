LOUDON — New England Racing Museum will host the 2nd Annual New England Racers Reunion: Race Car Show on Saturday, May 6,  with a variety of race cars and race motorcycles on display. “This is our season opening fundraiser and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the region to the museum with over 50 race cars are expected,” said Executive Director Thomas Netishen.

At the event, visitors will be able to view racing exhibits from Ron Bouchard Museum, ProNyne Motorsports Museum, Ollie Silva Museum, and Maine Vintage Race Car Association. Senior Tour of Auto Racers and ACOT will also have car corrals.

