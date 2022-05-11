SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Historical Society starts its 2022 programs with New England Meetinghouses on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lane Tavern, presented by Brad Wolff.
The central focus of every New England town was the meetinghouse and many of these buildings still play an important role today. What makes a meetinghouse and what role(s) did they play in their communities? These buildings have witnessed and been a part of significant historical events.
Brad Wolf is a retired social studies teacher and former NH Department of Education Social Studies Teacher of the Year. He is a frequent and popular presenter of historical programs throughout the area. He resides in Moultonborough with his wife Karen.
Note that the Sanbornton Historical Society programs for 2022 will return to the Lane Tavern at 520 Sanborn Road, Route 132. Programs start at 7 p.m. and are free to the public. The Tavern is handicapped accessible, and all are welcome. For more information, check: www.lanetavern.org or call 603 591-5176.
