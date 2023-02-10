New England Boat Show

The DiscoverBoating New England Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Feb. 15-19, inviting all water lovers to escape the cold and anticipate summer fun. Experience the best of the boat life with a new indoor paddle sports pool, Art of Casting Pond, kids paddle boating mini lake, and the most comprehensive selection of new boats and marine gear to shop in New England.

With more than 800,000 first-time boat buyers taking to the water in the past two years, the Discover Boating New England Boat Show is ready to welcome thousands of water lovers.

