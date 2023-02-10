The DiscoverBoating New England Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Feb. 15-19, inviting all water lovers to escape the cold and anticipate summer fun. Experience the best of the boat life with a new indoor paddle sports pool, Art of Casting Pond, kids paddle boating mini lake, and the most comprehensive selection of new boats and marine gear to shop in New England.
With more than 800,000 first-time boat buyers taking to the water in the past two years, the Discover Boating New England Boat Show is ready to welcome thousands of water lovers.
See & shop more than 400 boats, from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. Browse, compare and place orders, plus shop the newest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves.
An indoor paddle pool invites attendees to get on the water in the middle of winter to try a variety of paddle sports, plus daily kayak and paddleboard demos from the experts.
Art of Casting Pond and saltwater fishing workshops offer a chance to learn the art of casting from the experts at Goose Hummock atop a 30' fishing tank. Catch more tips at the boat show’s new workshops, where expert anglers will help anglers of all experience levels improve their fishing game. Sessions cover a variety of fishing topics — from boat set-up, proper rigging for big game fishing to offshore angling to how to land a trophy tuna.
Kids can splash around a mini lake in a paddleboat, build their own toy boat, and hop aboard all the boats to play captain for a day.
To express gratitude for their service, all first responders, military, and health care professionals get in free on Thursday, Feb. 16, with valid identification and photo ID.
New this year is an America’s Boating Club boating simulator, where attendees can take the helm and get “hands-on” practice in boating skills such as docking, pivot turns and stopping using a throttle and steering wheel.
There is free Boating 101 education for new boaters and experts alike at Fred’s Shed How-to Center, presented by Progressive, featuring tips, advice and practical skills during daily seminars and demos that cover everything from getting started and operating a boat to service and maintenance.
Conservation Village features the second annual New England Says No to Plastic Clean Water Showcase, featuring local school projects that show how reducing plastic will help protect water resources. The winning school team will be awarded a $500 grant to fund their continued environmental efforts.
New England Boat Show is Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 15-19, at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St.
Hours are Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.