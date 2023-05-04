BRISTOL — The first meeting of the season was held on April 18, at the Minot Sleeper Library. New board members Barbara Carpenter, president and Kitty Koch, vice president, have joined other board members in planning upcoming programs and organizing planting projects for the spring season. Others serving on the board this year include Secretary Elizabeth Sanders, Treasurer and Communications Louise Migliore, Publicity Nancy Marchand, photographer Margaret Green, Sunshine Judy Kraemer and Sandy Fisk, and Bristol Town Liaison Shirley York.
The April program was a presentation by Mirka Zapletal, who fascinated meeting attendees with a program about Monarch Butterfly varieties, their migration patterns, life cycles and their required sources of nourishment and habitat. Zapletal is the manager of education and outreach for the Newfound Lake Region Association.
Upcoming events include the regular club meeting on Tuesday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Minot Sleeper Library and garden work times at the Butterfly Garden behind the Library from 9 to 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 24. The first gardening day will be a spring cleanup for the Butterfly Garden and on May 24, members and volunteers will pot up transplants from the garden for the annual Plant Sale.
The primary focus of the May 18 meeting will be town plantings. Volunteers will sign up to help with some of the barrels and gardens that need planting, care and watering for the summer. Plants and soil are provided by Pasquaney Garden Club for the locations sponsored by the club. Volunteers will carry out planting projects during the week of May 22. Anyone interested in this project should attend the meeting to obtain more information and sign up. All are welcome. (Some of the downtown plantings are maintained by the Bristol Beautification Committee).
The annual Plant Sale will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot behind Minot Sleeper Library. Plants are provided from member gardens, donated from gardens of other community neighbors and from the Butterfly Garden. Neighbors and friends are encouraged to donate transplants from their gardens as well as to come purchase favorites from the large selection of hardy locally grown perennials. Limited quantities of annuals, herbs and vegetables are also included. Those looking for plants to buy are encouraged to attend early while the greatest variety is available.
Pasquaney Garden Club has been an enjoyment for local communities for over 50 years. Activities are planned to include all ages and an array of interests and subjects for programs. New members and guests are always welcome. For information contact carpenb3@gmail.com. Pasquaney Garden Club is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.