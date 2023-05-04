BRISTOL — The first meeting of the season was held on April 18, at the Minot Sleeper Library. New board members Barbara Carpenter, president and Kitty Koch, vice president, have joined other board members in planning upcoming programs and organizing planting projects for the spring season. Others serving on the board this year include Secretary Elizabeth Sanders, Treasurer and Communications Louise Migliore, Publicity Nancy Marchand, photographer Margaret Green, Sunshine Judy Kraemer and Sandy Fisk, and Bristol Town Liaison Shirley York.

The April program was a presentation by Mirka Zapletal, who fascinated meeting attendees with a program about Monarch Butterfly varieties, their migration patterns, life cycles and their required sources of nourishment and habitat. Zapletal is the manager of education and outreach for the Newfound Lake Region Association.

