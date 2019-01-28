LACONIA — Prevention Educator and Child Advocacy Specialist Skylor Beery will present a program on New Beginnings without Violence and Abuse Thursday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
This local organization dedicates itself to ending sexual, domestic and stalking violence through the provision of safe and effective services, including emergency refuge and support. The organization also works toward social change by promoting an effective community response to violence. The program will offer information about New Beginnings and the services it provides.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
