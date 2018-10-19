LACONIA — Neal & the Vipers, a Rhode Island based band, will come to town, playing American Roots Music encompassing blues, rock & roll, rockabilly, and surf.
Neal Vitullo as well as the Vipers have shared the stage with many music legends such as B.B. King, Roy Buchanan, John Lee Hooker, Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Greg Allman, Jimmy Vaughan, Willie Dixon, Johnny Copeland and Robert Plant.
Neal & the Vipers will play at Pitman’s Freight Room on Friday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, for reservations, call 603-527-0043.
