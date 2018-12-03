FRANKLIN — Mix 94.1fm's 32nd annual Cash and Cans Money & Food Drive for the holidays is set for Dec. 7-14.
All money and food collected through the event stays local, benefiting several area organizations, including the Franklin and Belmont Police Toys for Tots Programs, Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, Bread & Roses Soup Kitchen, Community Action Program, Tilton-Northfield-Sanbornton Christmas Fund, Every Child Is Ours, Greater Lakes Region Santa Fund, Meredith Emergency Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Belmont Food Pantry.
Last year's collection brought in more than $40,000 in cash and more than 30,000 non-perishable food items.
Mix 94.1fm’s Fred Caruso, who started the program in 1987, looks forward to that week every year.
“It’s a heart-warming week, from kids giving their piggy bank money to the business community donating. All we ask is that people give what they can. As long as the need is there, we’ll be out there. And the best part ... it all stays right here in our Central New Hampshire community.”
There are several special events during the week, including a promotion at Dunkin’ Donuts Tilton on Wednesday, Dec. 12, where guests making a donation of at least $5 will receive a half-dozen doughnuts for free, or a donation of $10 for a dozen.
On Wednesday night at the Tilt’n Diner, $5 from each spaghetti dinner will be donated to Cash and Cans, and on Thursday, Dec. 13, at McDonald’s Tilton, 20 percent of all sales during the live broadcast will be donated to Cash and Cans.
Caruso and morning co-host Amy Bates will broadcast live from more than 20 locations, accepting Cash and Cans from the community.
Dec. 6, 4-7 p.m.: SALT Teams from Franklin and Winnisquam high schools, along with the FYI Program at Franklin Middle School, are holding a spaghetti dinner at the Franklin Middle School, with all proceeds benefiting Cash and Cans.
Dec. 7, 3:30-6 p.m.: Santa & His Workshop at the Bessie Rowell Community Center. Take a picture with Santa for a small donation to Cash and Cans.
Dec. 10, 5:30-9 a.m. at George's Diner in Meredith; 9:30 a.m.-noon at Vista Foods in Laconia; noon-2 p.m. at Sal's Pizza in Laconia; 3-5 p.m. at Health First in Franklin.
Dec. 11, 5:30-8 a.m. at Willow Hill Food & Beverage in Franklin, 8-10 a.m. at Stafford Food & Beverage in Tilton, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at HK Powersports in Laconia, 1-3 p.m. at The Wine’ing Butcher in Gilford, 4-6 p.m. at Belknap Subaru in Tilton.
Dec. 12, 5:30-10 a.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts at West Main Street in Tilton, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kramer & Hall Goldsmiths and Prescott's Florist in Laconia, 1-3 p.m. at Irwin Motors in Laconia, 4-7 p.m. at Tilt'n Diner Cash & Cans Spaghetti Dinner.
Dec. 13, 5:30-10 a.m. at Park-N-Go Market in Northfield, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at T-Bones in Laconia, 1-3 p.m. at Amerigas in Laconia, 4-7 p.m. at McDonald’s in Tilton.
Dec. 14 - 5:30-10 a.m. at McDonald’s in Franklin, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Benson Auto in Franklin, 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Grevior Furniture in Franklin.
Donations also may be made by mail. Make checks payable to Mix Cash and Cans and mail to Mix 94.1fm, PO Box 99, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information about the Mix Cash and Cans program, visit www.mix941fm.com, or contact Fred Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com.
