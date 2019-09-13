A night of sure-fire fun from four local community organizations is back at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse on September 21. “ImprovOlympics” features teams from Meredith Altrusa, Prescott Farm, Friends of the Meredith Library, and New Hampton School vying for the winning improv comedy title while raising awareness and funds for their work in local endeavors benefiting our towns.
The event relies on improvisational comedy, and will be hosted by Fran Page. Page, who directed Avenue Q at the Playhouse this summer and teaches at Plymouth State University, will put the teams through their paces and keep the audience engaged in what promises to be a rollicking night for the organizations and their supporters. In addition to cheering, patrons can vote for their favorite team with cash votes and that all cash gets kept by the non-profit.
The Altrusa Club of Meredith is comprised of more than 30 women who direct their efforts for the betterment of the region by their work with many community organizations. From Toys for Tots to Girl Scouts, hot dogs at the craft fair to dinners, scholarships for adult learners, poetry, kindergarten supply bags, and the Festival of the Trees all benefit from the activities of this group dedicated to civic improvement.
At Prescott Farm Environmental and Education Center, visitors of all ages discover programs, events and activities that encourage the discovery and connection we all have to the natural world; all in a marvelous setting in our Lakes Region that serves residents and tourists alike.
Friends of Meredith Library promote involvement in the community by offering volunteer opportunities, activities, and programs that go beyond the printed page. Their efforts sponsor the Humanities Council lecture series, the Museum pass program, the Library’s Ancestry.com subscription, and, of course, Adult and Teen Summer Reading Programs, in addition to singular events.
An independent, college preparatory school for boarding and day students, grades 9-12 and postgraduate, New Hampton School’s philosophy is based on two broad concepts: respectful, responsible relationships between students and adults; and educating the whole student in the whole community.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 per person, available from the Box Office at 603-279-0333 or online at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org
