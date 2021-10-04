NBT

Northeastern Ballet Theatre offers several ballet beginner classes for 3 - 5 year olds, including one in Wolfeboro on a new time/day for fall. Join on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 26 Glendon St.,across from Walgreens. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre, New Hampshire's premier ballet company and training school, offers several ballet beginner classes for 3 - 5 year olds, including one in Wolfeboro on a new time/day for fall. Join on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 26 Glendon St. (across from Walgreens). Introduce your child to the magic of ballet as .classical ballet foundations, using creativity and imagination are presented. On Oct. 6 there will be a special princess tea party after class. Try a class for free. For more information email info@northeasternballet.org or call 603-834-8834. For more information about Northeastern Ballet Theatre's classes visit www.northeasternballet.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.