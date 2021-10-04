WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre, New Hampshire's premier ballet company and training school, offers several ballet beginner classes for 3 - 5 year olds, including one in Wolfeboro on a new time/day for fall. Join on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 26 Glendon St. (across from Walgreens). Introduce your child to the magic of ballet as .classical ballet foundations, using creativity and imagination are presented. On Oct. 6 there will be a special princess tea party after class. Try a class for free. For more information email info@northeasternballet.org or call 603-834-8834. For more information about Northeastern Ballet Theatre's classes visit www.northeasternballet.org.
NBT hosts beginner ballet classes in Wolfeboro on Wednesdays
