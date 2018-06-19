LACONIA — Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region will hold its Second Annual Strengthening Community Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Smith Field in Opechee Park.
This year, the fair will feature the Laconia Cornhole Festival. Two-person teams are encouraged to register for the contest. The early registration fee is $30 for each team, and $40 after July 31. There will be prizes for the first place team and the team that raises the most money.
The fair will also feature music, food trucks and a dunk tank.
To register or for more information, visit www.navigatingrecovery.org.
