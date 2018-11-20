LACONIA — The Laconia Award Program selected Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region for the 2018 Best of Laconia Award in the Social Services Organization category.
Each year, the Laconia Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community and help make the Laconia area a great place to live, work and play.
The selection is based on various sources of information. The 2018 Laconia Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity, and winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Laconia Award Program and data provided by third parties. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.