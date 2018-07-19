GILFORD — Priscilla and Pete Sutcliffe are "living their dream" on Lockes Island from mid-May to mid-September, and in Palm Coast, Florida, after that.
"We have owned our 14 Lockes Island camp 35 years," Priscilla said. "Prior to that, as children, we have been on Lake Winnipesaukee since we were babies. We actually met on the lake as teens and eventually married in 1972! Peter was on the mainland in Moultonborough and I was on Bear Island in Meredith. His mom had gone to a girls' camp and my dad was raised in Laconia — hence our connections to Lake Winnipesaukee.
"We bought this 1969 Chris Craft Lancer in 1995. It had only one owner. We were thrilled except for the tree growing in it, since it had been sitting a while!
"We were challenged by what to name it and enlisted ideas from our son (12) and daughter (9). They agreed upon a suggestion of “Perfekt Peter” — very clearly influenced by their dad’s parenting style and expectations of their behavior and work ethics!
"They were outvoted, as my idea was what my husband and I liked best! To this day, we often get thumbs-up on our boat’s name — although I’m not sure folks understand his name is actually “Pete” which makes it especially sweet!
"Fast forward to our oldest grandchild, born in 2006, in love with Lake Winnipesaukee island life and this boat! She has always called it “Big Blue” and insists she wants it when and if we ever leave the lake."
She added, "We love the Daily Sun being available at Glendale Docks! Thank you for thinking of the Islanders!"
