HOLDERNESS — New Hampshire Day at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is Thursday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last trail admission at 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire residents may visit the live animal exhibit trail for $5 admission thanks to generous sponsors: Dead River Company and New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation. Non-New Hampshire residents may purchase regular-priced admission tickets.
New Hampshire residents must provide proof of residency upon admission.
Visitors will enjoy Up Close to Animals presentations at the Amphitheater at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Advance tickets are required and available at www.nhnature.org.
