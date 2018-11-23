One hundred creches from 40 nations will be in a nativity display at Meredith Bay Colony Club the weekend of Dec. 7-9. Many creches are hand-made and represent fine indigenous artistry and craftsmanship. Materials range from a goose egg with silver wire figures to banana leaves, to the more traditional ceramics, wood, and metal. Many were found in Rev. John Eaton's foreign travels and are designs not available in the United States.
For the first time in its eight year history, a large selection from the display will be for sale, most at a fraction of original cost. All proceeds will support local charities.
Meredith Bay Colony Club is a not-for-profit retirement community located at 21 Upper Mile Point Drive in Meredith, up the hill at the Routes 3/106 roundabout. Hours for the show and sale are Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 9-5 p.m., and Sunday 12-3 p.m. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.