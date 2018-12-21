LACONIA — Laconia High School inducted its 91st class of National Honor Society members on Thursday.
Each student was asked to give a short speech, and Tyler Richter, a junior and three-season athlete, summed up the mood of the night with his thoughts on how being a leader and having pride as a Sachem make him distinctive.
“My Name is Tyler Richter and I think there are many things that make me unique. Some people might see me as the tough guy with the beard that only cares about sports, but I think what makes me unique is that I care about other people and their feelings and ideas, which you don’t come across very often with a teenager. I strive to be the best person I can be and to help others around me achieve their goals while I'm also achieving mine. I try to put leadership and responsibility into my everyday life, whether it is on the sports field, helping cheer on a teammate when they do something well, or pick them back up when they make a mistake. Or in the classroom I try to do the best that I can do while also trying to help others around me. I try to be the best friend that I can be and be very close with the ones I love.
"I feel like this school needs student leaders who care and want to motivate others, and my peers and I who are on this stage think we can make a difference and leave this high school better than we found it.
"This city and school are unique, and it has helped turn me into the unique person I have become. I wouldn’t want to have grown up anyplace else because I would be a different person than who I am today.
"I see so much good in this school when the media and news see all the bad, and I want to show the community what it is to be a Sachem and show the people in the community all the good in this school. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization and work alongside others to achieve our goals that we set along the way. And I can't wait to get to work!”
