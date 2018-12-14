LACONIA — The longest night of the year - the first day of winter - on Friday, Dec. 21, will begin with a candlelight vigil in Veteran’s Square at 5:30 p.m. The vigil is coordinated by the Belknap County Continuum of Care, the Homeless Coalition in Laconia. Individuals will be remembered who died while homeless or recently housed over the past year.
The annual memorial observation is a tradition among Laconia area faith communities and community service providers, and is held in conjunction with the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, traditionally held on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year. Laconia is one of more than 150 cities nationwide to observe the memorial.
Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight, candle, or cell phone light.
