MWC

Left to right, Dee Chase, Susan Doherty-Funke and Bob Jolley. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — The February meeting of the Moultonborough Women’s Club on Feb. 6, at the function hall, was overflowing with great company, great food and great information. The 65 members and guests in attendance were treated to a delicious pork roast meal with all the trimmings and an out-of-this-world gravy, prepared by Donna Grow and her out-of-this-world staff. 

Then, everyone settled in to hear from the club’s own Susan Doherty-Funke who, beside being a beloved member of the MWC, is also the Lakes Region disaster team lead for the American Red Cross. She was joined by Bob Jolley, who is the disaster mental health supervisor, and Dee Chase, representing the service to the armed forces.

