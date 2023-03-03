MOULTONBOROUGH — The February meeting of the Moultonborough Women’s Club on Feb. 6, at the function hall, was overflowing with great company, great food and great information. The 65 members and guests in attendance were treated to a delicious pork roast meal with all the trimmings and an out-of-this-world gravy, prepared by Donna Grow and her out-of-this-world staff.
Then, everyone settled in to hear from the club’s own Susan Doherty-Funke who, beside being a beloved member of the MWC, is also the Lakes Region disaster team lead for the American Red Cross. She was joined by Bob Jolley, who is the disaster mental health supervisor, and Dee Chase, representing the service to the armed forces.
Club members were amazed to hear the breadth of services provided by the Red Cross, ranging from local services following natural disasters, to blood donor ambassadors, to multiple supports to our deployed armed forces around the country and the world. In terms of local disaster relief, as Susan said, the Red Cross is there to provide short-term help to people “on the worst day of their lives.” The Red Cross addresses victims’ immediate needs for information, food and shelter and helps them connect with the services they need and formulate a recovery plan. The Red Cross also offers what Bob called “psychological first aid,” supporting people through the chaos, confusion and uncertainty and helping them identify the first steps they need to take toward recovery.
All three speakers told stories about different emergencies to which they had been deployed including Hurricane Ian, the wildfires in New Mexico and the Kentucky floods. They also highlighted all that the Red Cross offers in terms of disaster preparedness like the Sound the Alarm Program, which provides smoke alarms to citizens and helps them plan escape routes from their homes. There are also myriad volunteer opportunities for people who have even just four hours per week to give. More information can be found at www.redcross.org.
There are so many fun activities and worthwhile ways to get involved including bowling and hiking and there is even a fashion show coming up. There will also be a yard sale held at the Moultonborough Central School on Saturday, April 15, to raise money for the scholarship fund. Sound interesting? Check out the Club online at moultonboroughwomensclub.org or come to the next meeting at the Moultonborough function hall on Monday, March 6, and see what all the excitement is about.
