MOULTONBOROUGH — Sixty-five members of the Moultonborough Women’s Club attended their monthly meeting at the Moultonborough function hall. The club's speaker this month was MWC member Lonnie Schorer, who now resides in Moultonborough with her husband on property that has been in his family for five generations. They enjoy frequent visits from their children and grandchildren. Lonnie’s rather extraordinary life and career include being a writer, researcher, government worker, architect, explorer, parachutist, archaeologist and entrepreneur.

As a single engine and float plane pilot, Lonnie became interested in Amelia Earhart and has served as an archaeologist on the TIGHAR team during five trips to the Central Pacific.

