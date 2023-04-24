MOULTONBOROUGH — Sixty-five members of the Moultonborough Women’s Club attended their monthly meeting at the Moultonborough function hall. The club's speaker this month was MWC member Lonnie Schorer, who now resides in Moultonborough with her husband on property that has been in his family for five generations. They enjoy frequent visits from their children and grandchildren. Lonnie’s rather extraordinary life and career include being a writer, researcher, government worker, architect, explorer, parachutist, archaeologist and entrepreneur.
Lonnie’s presentation detailed how Earhart was a groundbreaking advocate for women’s rights and place in society.
A Mega Yard Sale organized by the club was held at the Moultonborough Central School on April 15. The event featured the popular jewelry sale, many well-stocked tables and the Moultonborough Women’s Club Bake Sale table as well. Monies raised will go to the scholarship fund and to local charities.
The popular Kentucky Derby party is back again this year on Saturday, May 6. This event is open to the public. It's held from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Moultonborough function hall. The $20 ticket includes a dinner buffet and desserts.The event is BYOB. Wear your fancy hats and bow ties and enjoy the event. Proceeds benefit the Moultonborough Women's club charities. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The May 1 meeting will feature speaker Eileen McNamara, professor of journalism at Brandeis University and Pulitzer Prize for Commentary recipient. Anyone interested in joining the Moultonborough Women’s Club is encouraged to email moultonboroughwomensclub.org. Visitors are always welcome.
