MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently awarded the James D. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship. The award is given annually to one graduating senior in each high school in the towns and cities where MVSB has a branch, including Gilford High School, Inter-Lakes High School, Laconia High School, Kingswood High School, Moultonborough Academy, Plymouth Regional High School, Portsmouth High School and Prospect Mountain High School.
This year’s recipients are:
• Maya Minnick of Laconia, attending Castleton State University in Castleton, Vt.
• Maddison Rector of Gilford, attending the University of New Hampshire in Durham
• Lily Michaud of Alton, attending the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.
• Lydia Clapp of Center Harbor, attending St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.
• Myles Currier of Moultonborough, attending Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla.
• Molly Edmark of Plymouth, attending Keene State College
• Autumn Faris of Center Ossipee, attending New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord
• Riley Huneke of Portsmouth, attending the University of Southern Maine in Portland
