MEREDITH — With cold weather moving in and the holidays approaching, Meredith Village Savings Bank, is hosting their annual Mitten Tree drive. MVSB will contribute $2 to local food banks for warm weather accessories generously donated by local community members.
To help protect donors during the pandemic, each branch will have a brightly decorated box where local community members can simply drop new handmade or store-bought mittens, hats, gloves and scarves. A complete list of locations are available at mvsb.com.
“The Mitten Tree is a simple way for community members to get in the spirit of the holidays by helping those in need of food and warm winter accessories,” said Rick Wyman, MVSB president. “We will bring the winter accessories to nonprofits throughout our region for distribution to families in need in our local area. In addition, we will contribute $2 for every item donated by our community. This year, our contributions will be split between Gather Food Pantry in Portsmouth, the Plymouth Area Community Closet Food Pantry, the Lakes Region Food Pantry in Moultonborough and the Laconia Food Pantry.”
