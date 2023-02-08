LACONIA — Belknap House has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund. The grant will support families in achieving their ultimate goal, to become independent, and secure a place of their own to live. This success is linked with providing families with case management, a vital service for families facing the many challenges of homelessness.
“This funding helps to strengthen the impact of our work with families. Case management is a dynamic process that assesses, plans, monitors and evaluates families’ progress and improves outcomes. It guides collaboration, and communication between families, agencies and their essential support services. Belknap House served more families this year, many of whom achieved housing, than any other year,” shares executive director Paula Ferenc.
Belknap House is honored to be a recipient of the many ways the Meredith Village Savings Bank shows their commitment to organizations in our community. This generosity will help further Belknap House’s mission of providing families in Belknap County safe shelter during homelessness, and to empower families to become independent. The Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund is one of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s donor-advised funds.
For more information, visit nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.
