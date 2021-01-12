MEREDITH — The Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded $47,000 to 19 local non-profit organizations. These grants are additional to the bank’s many contributions in the form of sponsorships, donations and scholarships, as well as the exceptional volunteer efforts of their employees.
“The community has always been at the heart of our mission,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “We are very fortunate to have so many valuable non-profit organizations that provide essential services to the people and families of the Lakes Region and Seacoast.”
Local recipients of the MVSB Charitable Fund grants include:
Belknap House, Laconia
Awarded $7,500 to support temporary staffing needs to accommodate new COVID-19 protocols.
Patriot Resilient Leader Institute for Camp Resilience, Gilford
Awarded $5,000 to help subsidize the cost of the Camp Resilience Winter Wellness retreat for Veterans.
Got Lunch, Ashland and Holderness
Awarded $1,000 to provide healthy lunches to low income children and families from Ashland and Holderness.
Lakes Region Food Pantry, Moultonboro
Awarded $5,000 that will go toward their healthy food voucher program.
Tuftonboro Historical Society
Awarded $5,000 to go toward the restoration of the Historical Society’s building.
Other recipients include 11 food pantries, The Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, Hospice Help Foundation in Portsmouth, and Step Up Parents in Portsmouth.
