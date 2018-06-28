LACONIA — Musician Bob Rutherford will return to the Taylor Community's Woodside Building for a performance on Wednesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
From easy listening to classic rock, from country to pop and the old standards, Rutherford is always open to requests. Presently employed as an entertainer by the Mount Washington Hotel and Resort, he is a published songwriter with Columbia Records. You will not want to miss this event. Rutherford is a Taylor Community favorite.
For more information, call 603-366-1400.
