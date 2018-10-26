LACONIA — David Lockwood and Dr. Rik Pfenninger bring their musical talents to Taylor Community, Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building. The event is free and open to the public.
Lockwood has played for more than 35 years in the greater New England area with the Attractions, Raccoon Beach, Little Davey and the Aberrations, as well as with various freelance duos and trios, sharing the stage with Bonnie Raitt, Joe Lovano, and Mavis Staples among others.
He is a solo singer and pianist, recently featured on WMUR’s New Hampshire Chronicle.
Pfenninger holds degrees from Eastman School of Music, The University of Michigan, and Temple University. He is a professor in the music department at Plymouth State University where he teaches saxophone, jazz studies, and music technology.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.