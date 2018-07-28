LACONIA — While you’ll be tempted – and invited – to sing along to familiar tunes with Stand-up Chameleon Jackson Gillman, you’ll find many of the lyrics have been comically adulterated. In this rollicking review of topical songs and parodies, no musical genre is safe from Gillman’s disorderly conduct.
He will also practice his tendency to swap personalities before your very eyes, slipping through a variety of characterizations like a veritable chameleon, which in fact he is. Area residents and visitors are invited to join in the fun on Friday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building for all the fun. This free event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
