GILFORD — A day camp program for kids ages 9-15 focusing on music and other arts will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church in Gilford from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug.13-17. The program is the brain child of director Karen Jordan. “We have such a great resource of talented music and art teachers in this region that it only makes sense to offer a specialized camp,” she said. “Our mission will be to maximize the potential of each child through a quality curriculum that will stimulate thought and learning, in a safe and caring environment.”
Four experienced instructors will make up the staff. Music educator Phil Breton taught music in the Laconia school system for 31 years, accompanies community theater groups, is an organist at Gilford’s First United Methodist Church, and plays the viola with the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra. Alison Witham, an art educator at Laconia High School, is certified to teach music and art K-12, and is a flutist with the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra. Vickie Wood Parrish is an accomplished musician on the French horn, a pianist, and a retired pastor who also holds a degree in music education. Camp Director Karen Jordan is a professional singer/actress, currently directs the Lakes Region Singers and Youth Chorus, and the Wesley Choir at the First United Methodist Church, and is past director of choral music at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith.
The camp will offer students the experience of participating in a bell choir, a camp chorus, and drumming, among other activities. A new activity this year will be the construction of and learning to play a dulcimer, which the student will take home at the end of camp. The cost of the dulcimer will be included in the tuition. There will also be instruction on recorders with group ensemble work. The week’s activities will culminate on Friday with a showcase that parents and the public are welcome to attend.
“The campers will be allowed to work at their own pace,” says Jordan, “while also being encouraged to try new things.” Instrumental lessons will be offered on an individual basis. Finally, there will be an opportunity to participate in a theater experience during the week.
“The church has generously offered to sponsor us, and their support was integral in making this project become a reality," Jordan said. "The building is perfect for our use, and the well-landscaped grounds will be wonderful for taking many activities outside.”
Registration and payment to be completed by July 22. Cost for the camp will be $250 for the week. A limited number of scholarships are available, and alternative drop-off or pick-up times can be arranged for a small fee, if needed. While classes are expected to be small, there is no size cap at present. Campers should plan to bring their own lunches and snacks, but the church will provide drinks throughout the day.
For more information, scholarship details or registration forms, call Karen Jordan at 603-998-8545, the First United Methodist Church office at 603-524-3289, email soprano00134@gmail.com, or visit he camp's Facebook page www.facebook.com/Lakes-Region-Music-and-Arts-Camp-661322753969140/.
