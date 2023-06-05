WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of WWII is proud to announce the lecture "The Incredible Charles Miller: The Story of an Unknown New Hampshire Man Who Secretly Left a Stunning Visual Diary of his Deployment in the Pacific Theater During WWII.”
The lecture will take place on June 13, at 6 p.m. Following the lecture, there will be a reception and viewing of the Wright Museums’ own traveling exhibit, "Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific," at 7 p.m. The lecture will be delivered by Peggy Hennelly-Maniates, executive director of the Wright Museum of WWII.
She will discuss how a humble New Hampshire man who left school at the age of 12 to financially assist his family never had the opportunity to take a formal art class and relied upon art books borrowed from his local public library.
Miller created over 700 paintings of his time in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He drew on whatever he had available, from large sheets of paper to the inside of cigarette cartons, and colored them using children’s watercolor sets.
With these simple materials Miller created powerful works of art, full of wonderful color and skilled draftsmanship, with dramatic action and keen observation.
The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session before the reception, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask the speaker and the Miller family questions about the artist and his legacy.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 603-569-1212; reservations must be made by Tuesday, June 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the lecture begins at 6 p.m.
