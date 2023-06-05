WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of WWII is proud to announce the lecture "The Incredible Charles Miller: The Story of an Unknown New Hampshire Man Who Secretly Left a Stunning Visual Diary of his Deployment in the Pacific Theater During WWII.”

The lecture will take place on June 13, at 6 p.m. Following the lecture, there will be a reception and viewing of the Wright Museums’ own traveling exhibit, "Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific," at 7 p.m. The lecture will be delivered by Peggy Hennelly-Maniates, executive director of the Wright Museum of WWII.

