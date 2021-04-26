LACONIA — The Laconia Multicultural Festival will not be held in 2021. After extensive discussions over the past few months, the Committee has made the decision to cancel the event scheduled for September 11, realizing they could not offer the experience attendees have come to expect. Becky Guyer, Festival Director said, “While we are sad to go another year without the festival, we have set our sights on 2022 when we will celebrate our 20th event with our best festival yet.”
Planning for the event, which draws over 2,000 people, generally begins in January. The stringent safety protocols still in place for distancing would limit the attendance and flow, which are key to a successful event.
The festival, held at Rotary Park and City Hall, highlights the music, arts, crafts and cuisine of our diverse community from our earliest days to recently arrived New Americans. The Festival was conceived and is supported by the Laconia Human Relations Committee as well as many local business and personal sponsors. The Laconia Human Relations Committee, a Mayor’s Committee, was created in 2000 by then Mayor Matthew Lahey and Police Chief Bill Baker.
For further information, contact Becky Guyer at 603-520-5084.
