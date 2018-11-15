GILFORD — The Muehlke Family Tree Farm will donate $10 to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust for every Christmas tree sold to a LRCT member during the 2018 holiday season, to support the trust's land conservation efforts. This is the fifth year that the Muehlke Family Tree Farm has donated to the trust.
The Muehlke Family Tree Farm offers many varieties of fir and spruce Christmas trees to choose from, as well as free hot cider while walking the property to choose and cut down tree. Saws, sleds, and baling are provided.
"It felt like a natural partnership," said Rick Muehlke of the tree farm. 'Both of our organizations are dedicated to the conservation and protection of land in Gilford and the Lakes Region." Muehlke noted that most of the tree farm, owned by his sister Jane and her husband Al Rollins, was placed in a conservation easement donated to the Town of Gilford in 1996. This has permanently protected 120 acres on the western slope of Gunstock Mountain. The property includes the site of the first ski lift in New Hampshire, a 3,000-foot-long rope tow.
LRCT President Don Berry said, “LRCT is very grateful for the Muehlke Family’s generosity in making these donations and also for their commitment to land conservation in Gilford and the Belknap Mountain Range."
All Christmas tree sales this season will support local conservation organization. LRCT membership information is available at the farm. The Muehlke Family Tree Farm is located at 320 Belknap Mountain Road, open weekends until Christmas. For further information, visit www.MuehlkeFamilyTreeFarm.com, or call 603-524-9507.
