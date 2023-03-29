The Bristol Community Events Committee will host a "Mud Season Mixer," a dance with the Club Soda Band on Saturday April 1, at the historic Bristol Town Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. and is open to all adults, ages 21 and above. For more information contact the Town of Bristol at 603-744-3354 X136. Up-to date-event information is posted on the Town of Bristol website at townofbristolnh.org, and on the TTCC website at ttccrec.org. (Courtesy photo)
BRISTOL — The Bristol Community Events Committee is hosting a “Mud Season Mixer” — a dance with the Club Soda Band on Saturday, April 1. The dance will take place at the historic Bristol Town Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. and is open to all adults, ages 21 and above. There will be a cash bar provided by the Homestead Restaurant offering both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. Snacks will be provided and admission to the dance is free, however, donations will be accepted at the door to go towards future events committee projects.
The Bristol Historical Town Hall is located at 45 Summer St., with parking available nearby at the Town Office building at 5 School St. or in the Central Square area.
For more information on this and other events hosted by the Bristol Community Events Committee you can contact the Town of Bristol at 603-744-3354 X136. Up-to date-event information is posted on the Town of Bristol website at townofbristolnh.org, and on the TTCC website at ttccrec.org.
