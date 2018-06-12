WEIRS BEACH — Area residents and visitors can celebrate Independence Day and enjoy fireworks displays over the lake during the M/S Mount Washington's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Party Cruise. Every year, Lake Winnipesaukee community members create their own fireworks displays and M/S Mount Washington guests have the best vantage point to enjoy the fireworks show.
The Fireworks Party Cruise on Wednesday, July 4, features an abundant dinner buffet, live entertainment with Club Soda + Leo & Co., and a scenic three hour cruise. The Flagship Lounge entertainment will be hosted by Tom Paquette.
Tickets are $58 per person, and guests under 21 are welcome, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The ship departs Weirs Beach at 7 p.m. and returns around 10 p.m., after the Meredith fireworks. Advance tickets are recommended as this cruise usually sells out.
The official 2018 daily cruising season for the M/S Mount Washington, and her sister vessels, runs until October offering daily cruises from its summer port of Weirs Beach and servicing the other ports of Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Meredith and Wolfeboro. Cruising times and options vary depending on the season with July and August having the most cruises available. Options include daily scenic, sunset dinner dance and island mail delivery cruises.
To learn more about the Mount Washington, Doris E. and Sophie C. and to view the complete schedule with cruise times and ticket prices, visit www.cruisenh.com or call 603-366-5531.
