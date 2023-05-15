MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Recreation Department is offering an all-inclusive trip to Portsmouth for a river, harbor and Star Island tour and cruise. Join MRD on Saturday, June 10, and travel by town bus to Portsmouth. Participants will board the ship for a cruise of the river, the harbor and Star Island. On board, you will receive a light lunch. You will have an hour on Star Island to join a guided tour or explore on your own. The ship will return to Portsmouth at 3:45 p.m., then making its way to Portsmouth Brewery for a family style buffet dinner. The bus will depart Portsmouth and return to Moultonborough at 6 p.m. This all-inclusive trip includes transportation, cruise, guided tour, lunch, and dinner. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Sign up online or in the recreation office.
MRD is preparing and coordinating plans for the Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 29. MRD would like to invite the veterans in the community to join in, remembering the fallen this Memorial Day. If you are a veteran, MRD would like to honor and recognize you during the ceremony.
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited for MRD programs. Non-resident fees will apply. Sign up online or in the recreation office. Call MRD for more information 603-476-8868. Have an idea for an event, trip, or activity? MRD would love to hear from you. Call 603-476-8868 or email the staff via the links on the website at moultonboroughnh.gov/recreation-department.
— Mary Bengtson, Moultonborough Recreation Department
