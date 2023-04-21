MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Recreation is offering a trip to Boston’s Fenway Park to see the Red Sox take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, May 13, to cheer the Sox on from our outfield bleacher seats. The town bus will depart MRD at noon, and return time is estimated at 10 p.m. or later, depending on the length of the game. Price includes transportation and game ticket. Food and beverages are not included. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Sign up online or in the recreation office.
Moultonborough Recreation is offering some pickleball opportunities. Adult indoor pickleball is offered on Monday nights, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings 9 to 11 a.m. at Moultonborough Central School. Adult outdoor pickleball will be held Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at Kraine Meadow Park beginning on June 5. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited in all pickleball programs. Sign up online or in the recreation office.
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited for MRD programs. Non-resident fees will apply. Sign up online or in the recreation office. Call MRD for more information 603-476-8868. Have an idea for an event, trip, or activity? MRD would love to hear from you. Visit moultonboroughnh.gov/recreation-department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.