SANBORNTON — The Town of Sanbornton honored its oldest resident with the presentation of the Boston Post Cane during a ceremony on July 10 as part of the Old Home Day celebration. This year’s Old Home day included recognition of the Town’s 250th anniversary, which was delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic. The latest recipient of the Sanbornton Boston Post Cane is Mr. Jean P. Auger. Jean was born October 26, 1925 in the front room of the family farm house, where he still lives today. He was one of three boys born to Helene and Alphonse Auger — with Alphonse also being a previous holder of the Boston Post Cane. His mother Helene died when he was an infant, so he grew up alongside his father, tending to farm chores.
Jean lived and worked on the Auger dairy farm until 1968 when he went to work for the Town Highway Department. In 1973 he was appointed as the Road Agent upon the death of Bob Gilman, and in 1974 he was elected to his first full term. Jean held the position until 1997, being re-elected 23 times. In 1999, he was appointed to fill a vacancy when the previous Road Agent resigned, and he continued those duties until a replacement was elected in 2000. At that point, Jean finally “retired” for good, back to the family farm.
As Road Agent, Jean was known for his dedication to his work and to the residents. That dedication meant there weren’t many family vacations — because the good weather for vacation meant good weather for road repairs. He and his wife Evelyn raised five children (four of whom each worked for the Highway Department at some point). The Augers spent many a Christmas with Jean out plowing and sanding, and it wasn’t unusual for the family to prepare Christmas dinner and have the boys head out to track down Jean somewhere on the road to deliver it to him. During the Blizzard of 1978, he spent three straight days out in the plow truck – not coming home at all until he was sure residents could travel the roads safely.
The Town thanked Jean for his many years of dedicated service to the Town and congratulated him on the distinction of being Sanbornton’s oldest resident.
