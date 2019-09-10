MEREDITH — The Meredith Bay Colony Club will host a program by Patrick D. Anderson. The program is called Movie Mavericks: Filmmakers who Challenge the Hollywood System. Anderson will focus on contemporary film directors and screen writers in the U.S. whose originality, independence and unconventional approaches to the medium have contributed to the evolution of the industry. Filmmakers to be examined are Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, David Lynch, John Sayles, and Sofia Coppola. The program will take place Monday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. in the Bistro, and is free and open to the public, and fully accessible. Reservations are required to ensure seating to 603-279-1500.
