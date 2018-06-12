MEREDITH — The M/S Mount Washington will offer its popular Lobsterfest cruises starting on June 30. Lobsterfest cruises take guests on a scenic tour of Lake Winnipesaukee, complete with a dinner of fresh Maine lobster, live music and dancing. Summer Lobsterfest cruises will take place from Weirs Beach from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 30,and from Weirs Beach, from 7-10 p.m. and from Meredith from 7:30–10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 20 and Friday, August 17. There will also be autumn Lobsterfest cruises from Weirs Beach from 6-9 p.m.on Saturday, September 1 and from Weirs Beach from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 6.
Tickets are $59 and each guest will receive a one pound lobster, unlimited buffet of roasted chicken, corn on the cob and a variety of salads and side dishes. Live entertainment is on the menu and relaxed moments on the outer decks are included. Musicians Mike Livingston, Annie & the Orphans and Club Soda will be playing on board. Live entertainment will be provided on the Main Deck and in the Flagship Lounge and booking in advance is recommended.
The official 2018 daily cruising season for the M/S Mount Washington, and her sister vessels, runs until October offering daily cruises from its summer port of Weirs Beach and servicing the other ports of Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Meredith and Wolfeboro. Cruising times and options vary depending on the season with July and August having the most cruises available. Options include daily scenic, sunset dinner dance and island mail delivery cruises.
To learn more about the Mount Washington, Doris E. & Sophie C. and to view a more complete schedule with cruise times and ticket prices, visit www.cruisenh.com or call 603-366-5531.
