WEIRS BEACH — Each year on Memorial Day Weekend, the M/S Mount Washington offers special events and discounts in honor of our men and women in uniform. As is tradition, children cruise free on daytime cruises, and veterans, active military, and first responders cruise for just $10. The M/S Mount Washington also offers an annual Salute to Service Dinner Cruise on Saturday Evening, which has grown to become one of its more popular annual events.
The M/S Mount Washington has announces that they are bringing their popular Family Party Night to Sunday Evening of Memorial Day Weekend. As with all of the Family Party Night cruises, children 12 and under cruise free and the ticket price includes the cruise, a buffet dinner, and live entertainment.
For ticket information, call 603-366-5531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.