LACONIA — The free documentary series providing detailed biographies and virtual tours of Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial will continue on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., with a focus on Thomas Jefferson.
The screening will take place in Taylor Community’s Woodside Theater.
The episode will examine Thomas Jefferson’s right to a place on Mount Rushmore. Jefferson is the author of the Declaration of Independence, a strong voice for the defense of liberty, and the architect behind the largest territorial expansion in U.S. history.
Reservations are required: Call Brenda at 603-366-1226.
Keep up with events at the Taylor Community on Facebook. For more information about active senior living, visit www.taylorcommunity.org or call 603-524-5600.
