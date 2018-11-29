WARREN — As he loaded firewood into a trailer for delivery to a family in need, Mount Prospect Academy student Hunter D. said he was feeling good about himself.
“I like to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I helped that person out. It’s my good deed for the day, and I like doing good deeds every day,’” Hunter said.
Hunter (Mount Prospect Academy does not provide full names for its students) was volunteering for a new initiative that has supplied free firewood to families with elderly residents or those having health problems in Warren.
Upper Valley Stewardship Center Director Mike Adamkowski has led the initiative. He guided students in cutting down trees from MPA land, splitting the wood, seasoning it, and finally delivering the firewood to families.
“A lot of the families that we’re helping, there are roadblocks standing in the way of them cutting and stacking wood themselves,” Adamkowski said. “We’re really helping some people out who truly need a hand.”
Warren Town Administrator Austin Albro has worked as an intermediary for the program, connecting Adamkowski with the people seeking firewood assistance.
“There’s definitely a big need in Warren,” Albro said. “We’re fortunate to live in such a small community where everyone knows everybody.
“The recipients of the wood have been thankful,” Albro said. “We definitely welcome the students to continue working on projects. It’s awesome that the students can have a visible role in helping out the community.”
Adamkowski added that he's looking forward to delivering more firewood to families in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.