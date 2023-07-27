GILFORD — The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands is informing hikers who wish to visit Mount Belknap that, for public safety during the fire tower cab replacement project, there will be no access to any trails on certain days beginning Friday, July 28, through October. Additionally, there will be no access to the fire tower at all during this period.
“There will be several days at Mount Belknap when a helicopter will be used to fly in materials for the new tower, as is the case with the ongoing project to replace the fire tower at Cardigan Mountain,” said Chief Steve Sherman of the state's Forest Protection Bureau. “For safety purposes, it’s important that no one other than project personnel be on those mountains on the days that the helicopter is on site.
“The view from Belknap can only be experienced by climbing the stairs to the fire tower, which will be closed to the public throughout the entire construction process,” he continued. “We recommend that anyone hoping to experience New Hampshire’s famous foliage this fall takes the opportunity to explore other peaks, including at the more than a dozen other fire towers statewide.”
The Division of Forests and Lands encourages anyone who loves hiking, history and great views to participate in its Tower Quest program. In 2022, 148 people summited five or more of New Hampshire’s 15 state-owned fire towers, earning a certificate of completion along with a Tower Quest water bottle sticker and embroidered patch. More information about the program is available at nh.gov/nhdfl/documents/tower-request-brochure.pdf.
Updates about the Mount Belknap and Cardigan Mountain fire tower replacement projects, including notices of when trails will be closed, will be posted on Twitter by the Division of Forests and Lands at @nhdfl and by the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources at @nhdncr.
