MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club has put together a team for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. Co-captains Nancy McDonough and Deb Kumpf will lead the team in the national walk on Sunday,
Oct. 6, at Opechee Park in Laconia at 10 a.m. This will be the 24th year MWC has participated in the walk.
To car pool, meet at 8:30 a.m. behind Heath’s Market. For more information, call 570-336-3294, or visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
