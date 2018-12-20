MOULTONBOROUGH — Members of the Moultonborough Women’s Club recently donated 172 hand-knit hats, mittens and scarves to the Moultonborough office of Meredith Village Savings Bank on 991 State Route 25. The club has regularly donated to the bank’s Mitten Tree program in years past, and the club hopes to reach its goal of knitting and delivering 200 items to the Moultonborough office by the end of the year. The Moultonborough Women’s Club began knitting in January.
“We’re knitting as many items as we can for the Mitten Tree drive,” said Janet Churko, Knitting Committee chair for the club. “Several of us have been meeting weekly at the Moultonborough Public Library to knit as a group, and we knit in our own free time as well. One member joked to have even brought her knitting to the beach.” The knitters said their styles are all so different, so the items they craft are unique. The club also donated toys to children in need this holiday season.
The Mitten Tree Drive, a holiday tradition that started in 1979, provides mittens, hats, gloves and scarves to nonprofits in need of cold weather items for those they serve. Nonprofits should contact the Meredith Village Savings Bank office closest to them. A complete list of offices and hours is available by visiting mvsb.com.
The bank expects to reach or exceed the results of the 2017 Mitten Tree Program, which contributed more than $4,000 to the New Hampshire Food Bank, for use in communities served by MVSB. Thanks to the generous support of the community, over 2,000 winter weather accessories, including hats, mittens and scarves, were collected bank-wide and distributed to local families in need.
New, handmade, or store-bought, mittens, hats, gloves and scarves can be dropped off at any MVSB office in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Hampton Falls, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Portsmouth, Plymouth or Wolfeboro. For every item collected through Dec. 31, the bank will contribute $2 to the New Hampshire Food Bank.
For more information about the Moultonborough’s Women’s Club, visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
