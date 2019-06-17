MOULTONBOROUGH — The Town of Moultonborough has been selected to participate in University of New Hampshire’s First Impressions program this summer, which will focus on the look and feel of the village area.
First Impressions is an assessment program that examines the downtown through the eyes of potential residents, visitors, and businesses, helping communities learn about their opportunities and empowering them to take steps to improve their downtown.
Interested community members and potential volunteers are invited to a kickoff informational meeting on June 18 at the Moultonborough Library, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Moultonborough’s Community Development Advisory Committee, chaired by Charlie Fritz, is the sponsoring community organization for the program. The CDAC will work with UNH Cooperative Extension and the Town of Derry, the match community, paired by UNH criteria on size, location, amenities, and natural features.
The First Impressions exercise identifies and assesses downtown points of interest, public facilities, sidewalks, crosswalks and trails, streets and transportation, waste and recycling, community art, displays and signage, downtown entrances, landscaping, lighting, seating, business and park amenities. This assessment and field work is conducted by community volunteers from the match community, who are tasked to complete visits to the other community with fresh eyes and report on and document their findings.
A vibrant downtown serves as a gathering place, a place for people to dine, shop, and conduct business. The look and feel of the downtown can influence the decisions of potential residents, visitors, and businesses. Potential outcomes of the program include improving the visual appeal of the downtown, strengthening marketing and promotion of the downtown, enriching the climate of the downtown for new business, residents and visitors, and increasing the number of volunteers in the community.
The CDAC is now forming a Steering Committee to lead the First Impressions program, ideally composed of ten new community volunteers, including village business owners, members of civic and service organizations, and representatives from all age groups.
Volunteer Steering Committee members will attend a training meeting in late June, two planning meetings tentatively set for July 8 and July 22, a site visit to Derry in August, and a debriefing meeting with a later date to be determined.
For more information, contact Charlie Fritz at c.fritz@eii-hq.com or 603-520-0510.
