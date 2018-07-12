CONCORD — Stephanie Gleeson of the Moultonborough Central School is the recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the National Science Foundation.
The award is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, including computer science.
Gleeson, nominated by the New Hampshire Department of Education for consideration in late 2016, was recognized for her contributions to mathematics. She teaches three sections of third-grade math and embraces the growth mindset that includes explicit instruction about the benefits of mistakes, willingness to take risks, trying various strategies, and critiquing their own thinking and the thinking of others.
“Being honored with the Presidential Award is a true testament to myself and my students that anything is possible through hard work and a positive mindset,” she said. “This award is not about being the best teacher with the most knowledge, but being the teacher who finds a way to convey knowledge in an inspiring and engaging way that commits all students to becoming lifelong learners. It is about opening doors and changing mindsets and letting the next generation know that they can make a difference.”
Gleeson holds a bachelor of science degree in Psychology and K-8 Elementary Education from Keene State College. She has taught first- through fifth-grade for 13 years and served on the school district’s math and science curriculum committee.
Gleeson was invited to Washington, D.C., to receive a citation from President Donald Trump and a $10,000 award from the NSF, which administers the award on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
