MOULTONBOROUGH — The town has announced the selections for its 2019 Adopt-A-Spot program. Moultonborough Lions Club has the upper section of Sutherland Park, Miracle Farms has the entrance to town at the Center Harbor town line, Moultonborough Women’s Club has Site 3B at Town Hall, Jim and Karen Nigzus have Playground Drive, Moultonborough Little People has Site 4 at Town Hall, the Patenaude Family has the town entry sign on Bean Road, Paul and Joanne Cummings have the Route 25 and Old Route 109 intersection, and Town Hall staff have Site 3A in the town hall parking lot.
Participants will prepare a planting plan for approval, plant the flowers and plants and maintain the spot throughout the summer months into early fall. All gardeners are given recognition with a nameplate at the spot and there is a judged award at the end of the season.
Last year, nine local businesses, families, and service clubs took care of prominent, public locations by adopting spots throughout the community. Certificates of appreciation are given out, and the top three spots are given special plaques, after a judging by local gardeners. There are still a few sites available for businesses, organizations or individuals who would like to participate. Anyone interested should contact Hope Kokas at Town Hall, 603-476-2347. Applications may be obtained at town hall or by visiting www.moultonboroughnh.gov, and must be returned by May 31.
Board of Selectmen Chair Joel Mudgett said, “We can’t thank our participants enough for their efforts in improving the quality of life in our community and hope they will have some additional company this year.”
