MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Recreation is offering a trip to Gilmanton Winery for brunch and a wine tasting. Join in on Saturday, April 15, as participants travel by town bus to this beautiful rustic winery for a 5-course brunch followed by your choice of tasting three or six wines. There will also be a visit to Gilmanton’s Own Market to browse the goods of local farmers, artists and artisans. The bus departs MRD at 11 a.m. and will return by 4:30 p.m. Registrants for this trip must be 21 years of age or older.
Registrations are open for adult fitness opportunities at MRD. Tai Chi with board certified instructor Ernie Graffam will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 6-7 p.m., at MRD beginning April 4. This eight-week program will focus on arthritis and fall prevention. The department is also offering chair yoga with instructor Felicia Steriti beginning on April 10. This four-week course will take place on Monday mornings 10:30-11:30 a.m. at MRD. Participants should bring two 4-inch yoga blocks and a yoga strap. The rec. dept. has some blocks and straps to borrow.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited for MRD programs. Sign up online or in the recreation office. Call MRD for more information 603-476-8868. Have an idea for an event, trip or activity? Reach out at 603-476-8868 or email the staff via the links on the website: moultonboroughnh.gov/recreation-department.
