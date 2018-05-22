MOULTONBOROUGH — The Town of Moultonborough Department of Public Works is celebrating National Public Works Week by collecting food for the local food pantry. Area residents are asked to drop off non-perishable goods that are not expired in the DPW Truck or in one of the designated donation boxes around town through 26. All collected items will go to The Lakes Region Food Pantry for distribution.
Donation drop off locations are at Moultonborough’s Highway Garage, Town Hall, Transfer Station, Public Safety Building, Central School, the Library, and the Moultonborough Dollar General Store. For more information, call 603-253-7445 or visit www.moultonboroughnh.gov/public-works, click on 5/20/18-5/26/18 National Public Works Week.
