MOULTONBOROUGH — NHDOT will solicit community input to determine the preferred alternative and improvements along NH Route 25 at the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road in Moultonborough.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. The purpose of the project is to improve safety, intersection operations and access along NH Route 25, specifically addressing deficiencies at the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road.
The intent of this meeting is to solicit public input in order to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs, community goals, and protect and enhance the environment. The Department and its team will present the results of the public survey and Dec. 1, 2022 public officials/informational meeting, as well as for the public to learn more about the proposed alternatives, with the goal to reduce the reasonable alternatives to a preferred alternative.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Moultonborough Town Hall, 6 Holland St.. The meeting will begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m., where improvement plans will be displayed for viewing and questions can be answered. A formal presentation will follow at 6:30 p.m. with opportunities for the public to ask additional questions.
An environmental review of the project’s potential impacts on natural and cultural resources is underway in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become Consulting Parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be provided at the public informational meeting.
