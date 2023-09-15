MOULTONBOROUGH — NHDOT will solicit community input to determine the preferred alternative and improvements along NH Route 25 at the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road in Moultonborough.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/informational meeting to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Moultonborough 40639 NH Route 25 project. The purpose of the project is to improve safety, intersection operations and access along NH Route 25, specifically addressing deficiencies at the intersections of Lake Shore Drive and Glidden Road.

